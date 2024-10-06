PTI Protests And Rallies Cause Price Surge And Supply Shortages In Hazara Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Over the past three days, the ongoing protests and rallies by PTI in different parts of the country have significantly impacted the daily lives of the general public.
Like other parts of the country, the unrest has caused a suspension of vital supply chains, leading to a sharp increase in prices for essential goods and creating shortages in various commodities in Hazara division, with the effects being felt most severely by the poor and middle-class citizens.
The most immediate and noticeable impact has been on the prices of fruits and vegetables. As transportation has been blocked or delayed due to the tense situation in several regions, supplies to the cities have drastically slowed down. Markets across various cities of Hazara division have reported an unprecedented price hike, with certain fruits seeing a spike of up to 100 rupees per kilogram or per dozen.
Fruits like grapes, apples, bananas, and other seasonal fruits have become significantly more expensive. Consumers who were purchasing these fruits at regular prices just days ago are now facing a steep hike, with vendors citing the disruption in supply chains as the Primary cause.
Similarly, vegetable prices have also surged and tomatoes, onions, potatoes, and other commonly consumed vegetables have either disappeared from shelves or are being sold at inflated rates.
According to market vendors, the situation will worsen if the protests continue, as the transportation of perishable goods remains halted.
The disruption in supplies has created an opportunity for profiteers to exploit the situation. With the limited availability of essential items, many traders and sellers have begun charging arbitrary prices for everyday goods. Profiteering has become rampant, with some vendors taking advantage of the chaos to demand inflated prices from customers, even for basic necessities.
The impact of these protests has primarily fallen on the poor and middle-class segments of society. For those already struggling to make ends meet, the sudden increase in prices has made it difficult to afford essential items. In many households, the inability to access fresh fruits, vegetables, and other basic commodities has led to increased hardships.
Amid the growing crisis, there have been calls for immediate government intervention to restore normalcy. Many believe that the authorities need to work swiftly to open supply routes and prevent further shortages. There have also been demands for stricter regulation to prevent profiteering in the markets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCU Hyderabad gets 1st position in Sindhi, English debate contest46 seconds ago
-
Overpopulation: a threat to food security, healthcare, housing services48 seconds ago
-
MHIT's entrance exam for free, advanced IT courses attracts 5000 youth11 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab denounces attack on Senator Sherry Rehman11 minutes ago
-
DG Kan police arrests 502 dacoits, seizes Rs97.5 mln valuables11 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 50 kg Ice21 minutes ago
-
Punjab government intensifies efforts to reduce severity of smog41 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down41 minutes ago
-
Punjab's AI-powered E-challan system to yield promising results in reducing traffic accidents1 hour ago
-
Immunization campaign launched to protect children from 12 diseases2 hours ago
-
Another May 9-like coup of PTI foiled: Azma2 hours ago
-
Politicians slam PTI agitation politics at Islamabad2 hours ago