PTI Protests, Just To Disrupt Peaceful Environment, Ahead Of Foreign Dignitary' Visit: Raja Riaz

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmad on Thursday said the protests of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were solely meant to disrupt the peaceful environment, ahead of a foreign dignitary's upcoming visit to the country

Speaking on the floor of National Assembly, the Opposition Leader pointed out that in the past PTI leader Imran Khan had also opted for protests on the eve of a foreign dignitary's visit to Pakistan.

"Imran Khan is on the agenda to destabilize the economy with persistent protests, apparently against the foreign investment by brotherly and friendly countries", he added.

He said PTI protests were also causing tension and hardship for masses across the country since they were unable to attend social events, adding it was also a nuisance for the business community.

He urged the federal government to take a serious action against the PTI protests, because Imran Khan was disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the country and added only around few people were participating in PTI protests.

In his address, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said that it was unfortunate that PTI was using provincial governments' machinery to hold protests.

He questioned the PTI leadership that what the reason of their protests and why it was causing hardships for the masses.

Replying to Imran Khan's statement of many secrets, Javed Latif said: "We have also kept many secrets in our heart just for for the sake of country and national interest." He said that Imran Khan blamed that culprit of Wazirabad incident was was being monitored from a control room which was totally fake and baseless.

He also lamented over the irresponsible statements of PTI leadership over the Wazirabad incident, stating each day their statements had been changing, just due to their lies and fallacies about the firing incident.

Javed Latif said that Imran Khan was a cricket player, so he also played well with the economy, interior and foreign policies and even with the sacrifices of Shuhada.

"We will not support and grant permission to any unconstitutional step in the country" he added.

