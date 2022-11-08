UrduPoint.com

PTI Protests: Several Roads Blocked By PTI Protesters

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Several roads were blocked here on Tuesday due to the ongoing protests held by Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters against the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan.

The PTI supporters are holding protests at four main places including Old Airport Road, Murree Road near Iqbal Park, Pirwadhai Mor and Taxila, which have badly affected the traffic flow on GT Road, Murree Road and Airport Road.

PTI workers also blazed the tyres and raised slogans against the government on the main Shamsabad Murree Road.

According to details, the ambulance service was also suspended and several vehicles transporting patients to the hospitals got stuck in the traffic gridlocks.

PTI workers blocked both sides of old Airport Road and Murree Road near Iqbal Park. Pirwadhai Mor was also blocked by the protestors, particularly for traffic going towards IJP road and Rawalpindi. Similarly, vehicular traffic was also closed on both sides near 'Saray Kala Chowk' on G.T. Road, Rata Shah Chowk Margalla Taxila due to which the commuters and residents of the area faced hardship.

Apart from this, the PTI activists also staged a protest in the Pirwadhai area and the highway connecting Pirwadhai with IJP Road was closed for vehicular traffic as the protestors also set tyres on fire.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, alternative routes were arranged to facilitate the citizens.

