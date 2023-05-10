PTI protests; three more FIRs registered in different police stations

Three more FIRs have been registered in R.A.Bazar, Race Course and Morgah police stations against the violent protesters who blocked roads and destroyed public and private properties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Three more FIRs have been registered in R.A.Bazar, Race Course and Morgah police stations against the violent protesters who blocked roads and destroyed public and private properties.

According to a Police spokesman, more than 190 people were arrested by the Rawalpindi police as a result of a crackdown against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leaders, workers and supporters to quell the law and order situation that resulted after arrest of Imran Khan.

He said, over 190 people had been arrested so far in seven FIRs registered in Civil Lines, Waris Khan, City, Sadiqabad, R.A.Bazar, Race Course and Morgah police stations.

The arrested PTI workers and supporters were allegedly involved in creating law and order situation and violent protests.

The protesters blocked different city roads including Taxila, Saddar, Mall Road, Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road, Faizabad, City and other areas of Rawalpindi.

The vehicular traffic on Murree Road was completely blocked on Tuesday night because of the protests and the protesters also pelted stones at the police.

He informed that 52 arrested accused had been shifted to jail.

The police also began a crackdown to arrest PTI workers and leaders late at night. The local party leaders and workers were rounded up from Rawalpindi and its suburbs and shifted to different police stations.

Rawalpindi district administration on Tuesday imposed section 144 in Rawalpindi to control the overall law and order situation.

According to a district administration spokesman, a ban on public gatherings and political activities was imposed across the city.

Strict legal action would be taken against violators of section 144, he added.

Section 144 was imposed after a meeting held in Punjab Home Department, he informed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha said that strict implementation of Section 144 would be ensured by district administration.

Rallies, meetings and other gatherings would not be allowed and a complete ban on gatherings of more than four people would be ensured, he said adding, no one would be allowed to carry arms.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Capt. � Muhammad Amir Khan Niazai, Divisional SPs and other officers were in the field and supervising all the operations.

CPO warned that violating the law, committing vandalism, attacking police, and blocking roads while protesting was not permissible.

"There would not be any compromise on the rule of law or the protection of citizens' lives and property," he maintained.

According to a CTP spokesman, all Traffic Police officers were in the field and supervising all the arrangements finalized to regulate traffic.

Additional traffic wardens had been deployed at all important points to control traffic, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan.

Special arrangements had been made for alternative routes in case of traffic diversion, Taimoor Khan said.

Information about traffic load and the latest traffic situation was being provided to the citizens on FM 88.6 and official social media pages, CTO added.

The spokesman said that the citizens were advised to travel with 20 to 25 minutes extra time to reach at their destination in time and avoid any problem.