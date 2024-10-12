PTI proved to be nonpolitical entity: Talal Chaudhary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) PMLN Central Leader Senator Talal Chaudhary said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had proved itself a nonpolitical entity by taking nonpolitical decisions repeatedly during the last decade.

During a press conference here on Saturday, he commented on the protest call of the PTI for October 15 and said that it has exposed the PTI as anti-Pakistan. "Earlier, this party observed sit-ins during the scheduled visit of the Chinese President and sabotaged the economic benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," he added.

He further said that it was also revealed that the PTI was getting foreign funding for its ulterior motives from many countries including India. He said that a hype was created by unnecessarily projecting a cipher and then a dramatic situation was created during the appointment of General Asim Munir. During the same period, a terrible situation was created on May 09 and just one week ago this party attacked Islamabad for its ulterior motives, he added.

Talal Chaudhary said that the PTI intended to blackmail the state at this crucial time when the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference was scheduled to be held in Pakistan and more than 200 foreign delegations would participate in it. Actually, the PTI is perturbed as anti-Israel countries are joining this conference in Pakistan, he added.

He said that the SCO conference would usher in a new economic journey but the PTI is hell-bent to sabotage this event by giving a protest call.

It is a kind of terrorism. Just one week ago, terrorists had attacked Chinese nationals and now this party is out to attack the SCO, he added.

He said that political parties were shocked that what message was given by this so-called political party by resorting to protestation. "PTI activists intended to sabotage the economic objectives of the SCO but if they think they will succeed, they live in a fool's paradise. The government would not allow anybody to derail this conference and the protestors would be dealt with an iron hand. The government would not only condemn this protest call but it also deal with protesters properly, he warned.

Talal Chaudhary said that all these steps proved that the PTI was not a political party and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman should also take a stringent stance against it. About the proposed constitutional amendment, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the “Man of the Match” for it as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would fully support this move. “We are also enjoying political support from all parliamentary parties and this amendment can be passed any time”, he added.

Earlier, he also inaugurated the construction of Jaranwala-Faisalabad Road near Awagat and thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for allocating a grant of Rs.2 billion for the road.