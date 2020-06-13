UrduPoint.com
PTI Provincial Parliamentary Party Meeting On June 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:29 PM

PTI provincial parliamentary party meeting on June 15

The meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Provincial Parliamentary Party will be held on June15which would be chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Provincial Parliamentary Party will be held on June15which would be chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The meeting will decide the strategy for the budget session 2020-21 of the Punjab Assembly.

