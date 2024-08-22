PTI public gatherings aimed at creating unrest: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Thursday that the purpose of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf public gatherings was to create unrest in the country

In a statement issued here, she said, "The PTI has nothing to do with democratic values and politics of development.

"

She said that political people believed in peaceful struggle, adding that it was unfortunate that those behind May-9 violence were claiming to be peaceful people.