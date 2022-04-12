UrduPoint.com

PTI Public Meeting Date Changed Due To Day Of Martyrdom Of Hazrat Ali: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that the date of public meeting of PTI scheduled for April 23 in the historic ground of Minar-e-Pakistan has been changed view of the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that the date of public meeting of PTI scheduled for April 23 in the historic ground of Minar-e-Pakistan has been changed view of the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S).

This public meeting will now be held on Sunday, April 24, he said in a tweet.

