PTI public meeting, not meant for confrontation with any political party: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that purpose of PTI public meeting in Federal Capital was not the confrontation with any political party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that purpose of PTI public meeting in Federal Capital was not the confrontation with any political party.

In a tweet, he said PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was dignified personality and Prime Minister always had regard for him.

He said that Tehreek-e-Insaf was a democratic party.

"We do not engage in extremism in politics, nor do we believe in confrontation," said Chaudhry Fawad.

The basis of PTI politics, he said was democracy and the opinion of the people was paramount for it. "If" the opposition want to hold a peace rally, then the government would welcome this rally and provide all kinds of facilities", he added.

The minister said in a democracy, public opinion was the real decision, and public meetings were an important means of expressing that opinion.