UrduPoint.com

PTI Punjab Advisory Council Condemns Peshawar Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PTI Punjab Advisory Council condemns Peshawar blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that all members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Advisory Council strongly condemn the Peshawar blast incident in which previous lives were lost.

Addressing a press conference at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said the Punjab Advisory Council meeting also condemned the elements spreading terrorism and sectarianism.

He said that dua was offered for the marytrs of the blast and early recovery of the injured.

Speaking about current political scenario, he regretted the ongoing horse-trading being practiced by Asif Ali Zardari and added that it was very unfortunate that the PPP was justifying it as well.

Shafqat Mahmood said the PPP would not succeed in its negative tactics.

The PTI members whose Names were being used they not only condemned this action of the opposition but they would take legal action in this regard, he maintained.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fully united under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and negative tactics of the opposition would fail.

He termed PTI as the only federal party while the other political parties were regional ones.

To a question, he said that those having their properties abroad how could they support or adopt an independent foreign policy.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Musarrat Jamshed Cheemawere also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Punjab Jamshed All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage ru ..

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

5 minutes ago
 Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

2 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

2 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

3 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus:Â  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:Â  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>