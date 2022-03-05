PTI Punjab Advisory Council condemns Peshawar blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that all members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Advisory Council strongly condemn the Peshawar blast incident in which previous lives were lost.

Addressing a press conference at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said the Punjab Advisory Council meeting also condemned the elements spreading terrorism and sectarianism.

He said that dua was offered for the marytrs of the blast and early recovery of the injured.

Speaking about current political scenario, he regretted the ongoing horse-trading being practiced by Asif Ali Zardari and added that it was very unfortunate that the PPP was justifying it as well.

Shafqat Mahmood said the PPP would not succeed in its negative tactics.

The PTI members whose Names were being used they not only condemned this action of the opposition but they would take legal action in this regard, he maintained.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fully united under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and negative tactics of the opposition would fail.

He termed PTI as the only federal party while the other political parties were regional ones.

To a question, he said that those having their properties abroad how could they support or adopt an independent foreign policy.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Musarrat Jamshed Cheemawere also present.