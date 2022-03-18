PTI Punjab calls on Aamer Mehmood Kiani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education and Information Technology and General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Raja Nasir Humayun called on PTI Central Additional Secretary General MNA Aamer Mehmood Kiani.

During meeting, both the leader discussed in details political issues including organizational matters of the party and preparations regarding March 27 public rally.

Aamer Kiani said that PTI leaders have started preparations across the country to put up a historic show in Islamabad.

Chief Administrator PTI Zahid Hussain Kazmi was also present on the occasion.