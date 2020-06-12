PTI Punjab leaders appreciate federal budget 2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab General Secretary Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Senior Vice President Amir Gujjar, Secretary Information Usman Saeed Basra and President Women Wing on Friday commenting on the Federal budget 2020-21, said that the government has fulfilled its promises with the masses by presenting people friendly budget.

In a joint statement, they said that despite of difficult circumstances of coronavirus pandemic, the federal government had provided relief of billions of rupees in the budget, adding that PTI government believed in serving the masses.

They said that past rulers had plundered the national exchequer, but the PTI government would not rest until resolution of longstanding issues of poor people. All resources were being utilized to overcome inflation and put the country on way to the progress and prosperity, they maintained.

They said that welfare and prosperity of people were among top priorities of the government and all efforts were being made to achieve this goal, they added.