PTI Punjab parliamentary party meets on June 15

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :-:A meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Parliamentary Party Punjab will be held on June 15 (Monday) to devise a strategy regarding the budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the meeting.

The Punjab government is due to present the budget for the fiscalyear 2020-21 during the Punjab Assembly session on June 15.

