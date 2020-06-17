UrduPoint.com
PTI Punjab President Condoles Death Of Tariq Aziz

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:47 PM

PTI Punjab President condoles death of Tariq Aziz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous TV compare, actor and poet Tariq Aziz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous tv compare, actor and poet Tariq Aziz.

In his statement here on Wednesday, he prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He said that Tariq Aziz introduced a new dimension of TV comparingand he was known for his unique style.

