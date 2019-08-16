UrduPoint.com
PTI Punjab President Discusses Party Organization With Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:13 PM

PTI Punjab president discusses party organization with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed various matters including party organisation, political situation and freedom struggle in the Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed various matters including party organisation, political situation and freedom struggle in the Occupied Kashmir.

They strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian army at the Line of Control (LoC), imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir and Indian brutalities being meted out to Kashmiris in the held Valley.

The two officials thanked masses for making the 'black day' rally a success, saying that such rallies would also be held at divisional level to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan was standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris. He said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and added that India could not continue its illegal occupation of Kashmir for long.

India committed a dictatorial step by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir, he said adding that freedom of the Occupied Kashmir was not far and India would have to face humiliation at every level.

The two leaders also paid tributes to the bravery of army jawans, who embraced martyrdom at the LoC due to unprovoked firing by the Indian army. The chief minister said that the Pakistan army was giving a befitting reply to the Indian aggression.

The army jawans, who have sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country, are national heroes and the whole nation pays tributes to them, he said. The aggressive Indian designs are a grave threat for the regional peace, he added.

Ejaz Chaudhry said that India was showing a policy of stubbornness on Occupied Kashmir, adding that no power on earth could separate Kashmir from Pakistan as Kashmir belonged to Pakistan.

He said that governing body meeting of the PTI would be held at Punjab Secretariat on Aug 20.

