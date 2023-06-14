PTI purposefully deploys violence as policy: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said keeping in view the facts that had been established so far, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) under its chief purposefully deployed violence as a policy.

Responding to a tweet of the PTI chairman, the prime minister in his tweet said if there was someone who deserved the title of modern-day Joseph Goebbels, chief propagandist for the German Nazi Party, was none other than Imran Khan. "He is certainly perfecting the art of lying." "How convenient of IK to forget how he incited his cult followers to violence over a span of one year! He called the Army and intelligence leadership Names, exploited the people's emotions through slogans of 'Haqeeqi Azadi' and use of religious symbols and even administered the oath of 'Jihad' to them," he said.

He said as the state symbols and military installations came under attack at the hands of his goons, he (the PTI chief) refused to condemn violence, what to speak of urging the arsonists to stand down.

"His speeches and Twitter posts have enough evidence to refute his claims and establish a build-up to the events of May 9," he said adding "he can lie through his teeth, history doesn't".