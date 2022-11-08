UrduPoint.com

PTI Pursuing Agenda Of Halting Foreign Investment In Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was pursuing an agenda of halting foreign investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was pursuing an agenda of halting foreign investment in Pakistan.

Imran Khan was trying to make the appointment of army chief controversial, he said while talking to a private news channel. The people had rejected the PTI's long march, and only a small group of supporters and workers were behind the march, he added.

Commenting on Arshad Sharif's murder in Kenya, he said, a fact finding committee was engaged in collecting evidence. Sharing information, he said, there were two suspicious persons behind this gruesome murder, and that investigative team was trying to find the clues from Dubai and Kenya.

In reply to a question about governor's rule in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said, "We are planning to establish governor's rule in two provinces due to unavoidable circumstances created by PTI's long march. The world leaders are also visiting Pakistan for investment purpose, while PTI is creating law and order situation on this important occasion."The government would take all necessary measures to maintain law and order across the country, he said, and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peaceful environment of Pakistan.

