PTI pushes Pakistan towards default, Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Coordinator for Economy and Power Bilal Kayani on Sunday said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf destroyed the country's economy during its four-year rule and whatever was left it set that on fire while leaving.

The PTI broke its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and pushed Pakistan towards default, Kayani said on his twitter handle.

He said that when the IMF programme was being restored the PTI was again trying to sabotage that which was regretful.

He regretted that the PTI was trying to damage national interests for the sake of its petty politics.