PTI pushing KP towards economic degradation: JUI-F

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish Wednesday said that by following the footstep of the PTI chief Imran Khan, the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan was pushing the province towards economic degradation.

In a reaction to the statement of the KP Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here, the JUI-F leader stated that the out-rightly of reconciliatory policy by the PTI chief has played havoc with the national economy.

He said that besides polarization, the dissolution of the provincial assembly and confrontation with the Federal government is not understandable.

He said that those who have committed corruption, nepotism, loot and plunder during the period of last 9 years rule in the province, should be ashamed over their deeds.

He said that by committing corruption to the tone of billions of rupees in BRT and Malam Jaba scams, the PTI government in the province has triggered a curse of price-hike against the people of the province.