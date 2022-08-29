PTI pushing state towards economic turmoil: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman Monday said that government was making all out efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was pushing the state towards economic turmoil.

In an interview with private news channel, she criticized that Imran Khan's government poor policies have created an 'economic tsunami' in the country, adding, Pakistan was going through difficult times due to incompetence of previous government.

PTI should abandon the politics of stubbornness and work for the national interest, she added.

Pakistan People's Party was trained to ensure that the country's interest was kept first, but the PTI is taught otherwise.