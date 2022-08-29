UrduPoint.com

PTI Pushing State Towards Economic Turmoil: Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PTI pushing state towards economic turmoil: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman Monday said that government was making all out efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was pushing the state towards economic turmoil.

In an interview with private news channel, she criticized that Imran Khan's government poor policies have created an 'economic tsunami' in the country, adding, Pakistan was going through difficult times due to incompetence of previous government.

PTI should abandon the politics of stubbornness and work for the national interest, she added.

Pakistan People's Party was trained to ensure that the country's interest was kept first, but the PTI is taught otherwise.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Sherry Rehman All Government

Recent Stories

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

51 minutes ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

3 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

4 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.