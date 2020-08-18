PTI put country on path to progress: Lateef Nazar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said the PTI government has put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very committed to the nation and took various steps for welfare and betterment of the general public. In this connection, the prime minister was initiating projects of national interests, he added.

He said the PTI government was inherited various crises ,however, the government under dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan had overcome many problems.

He said that corona pandemic badly affected the normal life and economic activities across the globe, including Pakistan, but the PTI government successfully fought against coronavirus.

He said that tax revenue was badly disturbed due to corona pandemic but despite this fact, the government had announced a relief package of Rs 240 billion.

He said:" Prime Minister Imran Khan is a true patriot and he loves Pakistan very much.

He is also committed for progress and prosperity of the country." The people voted and supported the PTI and gave it mandate to come to power.

Therefore, the PTI government had launched projects preferably for the poor and oppressed segments of the society.

He said the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was one of these steps which were taken for welfare of the poor.

He said the present government not only paid back loans of Rs.5000 billion but it also succeeded in decreasing national deficit.

It had also taken steps to increase national exports and for this purpose, the exporters and other stakeholders were also encouraged by providing them special incentives, he said, adding that special relief package was also announced for farmers whereas interest-free loan programme was initiated for unemployed youth.

The people would soon start feeling fruits of PTI policies initiated for welfare and bettermentof the common man, he added.