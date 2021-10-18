UrduPoint.com

PTI Puts Country On Track Of Progress, Development: Shaukat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf government has put the country on the track of progress and development and people would soon get relief

He was addressing a PTI joining ceremony at the residence of former district councilor, Zia-ul-Haq at Shah Pur Shangla on Monday. Besides, Senior Vice President (SVP) PTI, Malakand Division Sadeed-ur-Rehman, district president, Waqar Ahmad Khan, Naseeb Khan, Akhtar Ali Chitan, Syedul Ibrar Khan, Imam Khan, Hayatul Haq, Zaheer Abbas, Ali Baz Khan and other local PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that Shangla is rich in natural beauty and tourism would be promoted in the district to abolish unemployment.

The provincial minister said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan during his recent visit to the district has announced several mega projects for Shangla. He said that the implementation of those announcements will begin soon.

He said that chief minister has approved an amount of Rs.100 million for construction of Shah Pur Road while construction work on Kafir Banda Road and Bridge Banda Road is in progress at the cost of Rs.820 million and Rs.220 million respectively.

The projects would be completed before July 2022.

Shaukat Yousafzai expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for announcing the establishment of a University in a backward district like Shangla.

On this occasion, dozens of workers of PPP and PML-N announced joining PTI along with their families and associates.

