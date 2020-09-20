UrduPoint.com
PTI Puts Institutions On Way Leading To Matchless Progress: Nadeem Qureshi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary on information Nadeem Qureshi said that PTI government put all departments on right direction for matchless progress and prosperity of the country.

Commenting on All Parties Conference of Opposition, Qureshi observed that these opposition parties made assets of billions of rupees through illegal means.

Now, Opposition lost political support in the country. He maintained that the opposition parties looted country's wealth.

It has become very difficult for them to face an honest and people friendly government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf . "PTI government closed all doors of corruption. Now, Opposition was holding so-called APC for personal benefits only. They were trying to save their corruption, done in past," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

