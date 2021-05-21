PTI rally against Israeli barbarism in Gaza

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Friday staged a protest demonstration against Israeli barbarism on innocent people of Palestine and attacks on Masjid Al Aqsa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Friday staged a protest demonstration against Israeli barbarism on innocent people of Palestine and attacks on Masjid Al Aqsa.

The protest demonstration was staged outside the Lahore Press Club, led by PTI Senator and President Central Punjab Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, and attended by other party leaders, office-bearers, workers and people from all walks of life.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Israeli atrocities and in support of people of Palestine. They were also chanting slogans against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Addressing the protest demonstration, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that entire Pakistani nation was standing united in support of its Palestinian brethren, which were being subjected to brutalities by Israeli forces. He said the nation was protesting on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan in every part of the country to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking a lead in condemning attacks on Masjid Al Aqsa and barbarism against the innocent people of Palestine. He said visionary leader Imran Khan was daring to talk on Islamophobia which was also effecting freedom movements in Palestine and Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The brutal Israeli forces were not sparing even children in their attacks on Palestine, he said adding that the act was a question mark on international human rights organisations.

The senator said that the PTI government was determined to unite Muslim ummah at a platform to devise a joint strategy on such humanitarian issues. He said founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed Israel an illegal state and had declined to accept it.