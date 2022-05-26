UrduPoint.com

PTI Rally Taking Country Towards Anarchy: Uzma Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

PTI rally taking country towards anarchy: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari Wednesday said so-called long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was disrupting peace and taking the country towards anarchy.

No one would be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the country, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said PTI armed mob wanted to enter Islamabad with weapons which was foiled by police conducting raids in its leaders houses and confiscated huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

"Every citizen has the right to freedom of expression and peaceful protests; however, PTI did not want a peaceful protest as they had already declared the protest a bloody march", she mentioned.

The long march was a democratic right of any political party if it was staged peacefully and without harming the lives and properties of people, but in this case, the mob attacked many policemen and others officials which were injured and also attacked media teams, which was such a shameful act.

These rallies could further disturb the economy and government of PMLN was trying to save from incompetent coterie, she said.

On the direction of Supreme court, the roads have been opened but the PTI was not following orders as court also designated place for rally.

She said Imran Khan was doing drama on the name of long march just suppress institutions by criticising to get desirous decisions.

