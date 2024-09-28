PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) In anticipation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, the administration has sealed major locations in Rawalpindi, blocked entry points, and deployed heavy contingents of law enforcement.

To prevent PTI’s protest at Liaqat Bagh, the Rawalpindi administration has placed containers, effectively sealing off the city.

No traffic is allowed to enter, causing difficulties for residents due to road closures. The Rangers and thousands of police personnel have been deployed at various points.

Law enforcement agencies have been heavily deployed across the city. Liaqat Bagh has been completely sealed off, and Section 144 has been enforced throughout the city, banning all kinds of gatherings, protests, and public displays of weapons. Meanwhile, the metro bus service has been partially suspended.

Additionally, the route from Faizabad to Marrir Chowk has been completely sealed. All entry points to Murree Road, including Liaqat Bagh Chowk, Committee Chowk, Asghar Mall Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad Chowk, Sadiqabad Chowk, and Shamsabad Double Road, have been blocked. Liaqat Bagh has been locked and sealed.

Small streets leading into Murree Road have been sealed with barbed wire.

Two government offices in Liaqat Bagh have also been sealed. Educational institutions on Liaqat Road and Iqbal Road, along with hotels, have been closed, and rooms vacated.

Even morning walkers have been denied access to Liaqat Bagh. Ambulances are also barred from entering Murree Road and allied hospitals, with police and prisoner vans stationed at all intersections.

Moreover, bicycles are completely banned from entering Liaqat Bagh. Breakfast shops and tandoors (bakeries) on Liaqat Road are also closed. Police officers armed with tear gas shells have been stationed, and the metro bus stations are secured by police, with the service completely suspended.

The bike-hailing service “Bykea” is also unavailable.

To prevent the possible PTI rally, areas near Faizabad have been sealed.

The suspension of the metro bus service in Islamabad has caused inconvenience to residents, and ongoing work on the metro bus track has been halted.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed near Faizabad.

Due to the closure of major locations such as Murree Road, Liaqat Bagh, and Rawal Road, attendance in government offices is below normal.

Key entry points to Rawalpindi city, including Tarnol GT Road, Motorway, and Rawat GT Road, are completely blocked. Routes from Murree, Kotli Sattian, Kahuta, Taxila, and Kallar Syedan leading to Rawalpindi are also sealed.

Meanwhile, female police personnel have been deployed at Liaqat Bagh Chowk, Committee Chowk, and Marrir Chowk.

After the enforcement of Section 144 and efforts to prevent the PTI protest, the district administration has erected more barriers.

All petrol stations on Murree Road are closed, and Gawalmandi’s entry routes are sealed. The city is covered with containers, turning Rawalpindi into a “city of containers.” Ambulances from out of town are also blocked from reaching hospitals.

In Rawalpindi, areas like Rehmanabad Chowk and Shamsabad are sealed.

All routes leading to Adiala Jail are also sealed, and parking or standing in front of the jail is strictly prohibited.

Transport to Adiala Jail village has been suspended, causing distress to citizens who came to meet inmates.

Full personnel from the Police Lines, Sihala Police Training College, and Rawat Constabulary have been deployed on Murree Road.