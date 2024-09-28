PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custody

(@Abdulla99267510)

Police later release Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja, but bar them from heading to Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday claimed that Islamabad police took PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja into custody.

In a statement issued by PTI, it was said that Islamabad police stopped Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja’s vehicle near Sector H-13. The police then took both individuals away in a van.

Meanwhile, PTI workers at Committee Chowk in Rawalpindi reportedly pelted stones at the police, following which the police resorted to tear gas and arrested several PTI workers.

Later, the police released Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja, but they were prevented from heading to Rawalpindi.

Barrister Gohar stated that after being held briefly, they were released.

The PTI had announced a protest in Rawalpindi today while the Rawalpindi administration has enforced Section 144, closing all routes leading to the city from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.