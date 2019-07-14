PTI reacts to Daily Mail’s report revealing Shehbaz Sharif’s corruption in foreign aid

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) Britain based publication Daily Mail has revealed another corruption scandal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Reacting to this report, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have criticised the Sharif family for looting British foreign aid money.

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari wrote, “Shameful how the looters not only robbed Pakistanis of nation's money and resources but also stole donor aid money!”

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said over the years, these two families have brought nothing but international embarrassment to Pakistan.

“They’ve protected criminals, bribed/pressured members of the judiciary, killed innocent people and now this,” he wrote.

Daily Mail claimed that after winning election on a pledge to combat corruption, Imran Khan set up a special team to deal with it, the Asset Recovery Unit, headed by a UK-educated barrister.

"They have examined a series of suspicious transactions running to many millions and shown that Shahbaz’s family’s assets grew enormously during the years he was in power,” the report stated.

“A confidential investigation report, seen by Daily Mail, says the family was worth just £150,000 in 2003 but by 2018 their total assets had grown to about £200 million. Among other properties, Shahbaz owns a 53,000 sq ft palace in Lahore, which has its own large security force.”

According to the report, the family’s legitimate income sources could not account for their riches.

The money, the report says, was channelled from abroad – via several elaborate money-laundering schemes, in which Britain played a central role.

The report claims laundered payments were made to Shahbaz’s children, his wife and his son-in-law Ali Imran. But it adds that Shahbaz ‘was the principal beneficiary of this money-laundering enterprise, by way of spending, acquisition of properties and their expansion into palatial houses where he lived.’