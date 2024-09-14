PTI Real Face Exposed Within 48 Hours: Khawaja Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that the real face of Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf has been exposed within 48 hours and proposed that the Special Committee set up by the Speaker National Assembly for restoring prestige of Parliament, should be abolished.
Speaking on a point of order, the PTI was playing a double game which was evident in today’s PTI founder tweet. They (PTI) did not talk to the treasury benches rather wished to talk to the establishment, he added.
He conceded that the political leadership committed so many mistakes in the past but now should look towards this august house for supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in the country.
He said on the suggestion of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Speaker set up the House’s Special Committee not merely to address the concerns or narrative of any political party but rather for upholding the sanctity of the House.
He said he walked out of the maiden meeting of the committee as it seemed that it was set up only to address PTI’s concerns.”What he predicted on that day today has been proved,” Asif observed.
He said that today’s tweet of the PTI founder vitiated the entire political environment. Complete desperation of PTI leadership reflected in the tweet, he added.
Khawaja Asif pointed out that no one forcibly took Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to the meeting rather he himself came to attend it. The credibility of PTI has been scattered due to their double standard, he said adding that PTI’s founder and his followers were responsible for it.
Asif said that Gen Ayub Khan made Gen Yahya Khan Army Chief who was responsible for disintegrating Pakistan. However, he categorically said the country would not further disintegrate.
He said the language used by the PTI leaders especially the CM KP in the rally was like those who ran separatist movements. Punjab always welcomed peoples belonging to all provinces and no one was unsafe in the province, he added.
Asif said that the CM KP and PTI only apologized to the media for using abusive language at the rally as they (PTI) needed it although Gandapur's speech was against the integrity of the country.
APP/raz-sra
Recent Stories
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrested nine terrorists2 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to democracy on International Day2 minutes ago
-
Global services trade leaders push for openness, warn against decoupling2 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG stresses importance of first aid in emergencies12 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz Ashraf terms PTI leadership as enemy of Pakistan’s interests22 minutes ago
-
By-elections for Havalian village councils scheduled for Oct 2032 minutes ago
-
Brothers assault sisters over demand for share in property32 minutes ago
-
40 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Saturday32 minutes ago
-
Police welfare committee meets42 minutes ago
-
Call for collaborative efforts to address shrinking spaces for civil society42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks World First Aid Day42 minutes ago
-
CCPO stresses timely completion of case challans, investigation quality42 minutes ago