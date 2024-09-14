PTI real face exposed within 48 hours: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that the real face of Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf has been exposed within 48 hours and proposed that the Special Committee set up by the Speaker National Assembly for restoring prestige of Parliament, should be abolished.

Speaking on a point of order, the PTI was playing a double game which was evident in today’s PTI founder tweet. They (PTI) did not talk to the treasury benches rather wished to talk to the establishment, he added.

He conceded that the political leadership committed so many mistakes in the past but now should look towards this august house for supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in the country.

He said on the suggestion of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Speaker set up the House’s Special Committee not merely to address the concerns or narrative of any political party but rather for upholding the sanctity of the House.

He said he walked out of the maiden meeting of the committee as it seemed that it was set up only to address PTI’s concerns.”What he predicted on that day today has been proved,” Asif observed.

He said that today’s tweet of the PTI founder vitiated the entire political environment. Complete desperation of PTI leadership reflected in the tweet, he added.

Khawaja Asif pointed out that no one forcibly took Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to the meeting rather he himself came to attend it. The credibility of PTI has been scattered due to their double standard, he said adding that PTI’s founder and his followers were responsible for it.

Asif said that Gen Ayub Khan made Gen Yahya Khan Army Chief who was responsible for disintegrating Pakistan. However, he categorically said the country would not further disintegrate.

He said the language used by the PTI leaders especially the CM KP in the rally was like those who ran separatist movements. Punjab always welcomed peoples belonging to all provinces and no one was unsafe in the province, he added.

Asif said that the CM KP and PTI only apologized to the media for using abusive language at the rally as they (PTI) needed it although Gandapur's speech was against the integrity of the country.

