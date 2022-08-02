PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its unanimous verdict announced here on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has received funding from prohibited sources.

A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi in its reserved verdict declared that PTI has received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and 34 foreigners including from the United States.

Unknown accounts also came to light, said the commission in its verdict, adding that hiding accounts was a "violation" of Article 17 of the Constitution.

The commission issued show cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

According to the judgment, PTI concealed thirteen accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP also said that former prime minister Imran Khan had submitted misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case.

The case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar and was pending since November 14, 2014. Babar had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party's funding from Pakistan and abroad.