UrduPoint.com

PTI Received 'prohibited Funding': ECP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its unanimous verdict announced here on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has received funding from prohibited sources.

A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi in its reserved verdict declared that PTI has received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and 34 foreigners including from the United States.

Unknown accounts also came to light, said the commission in its verdict, adding that hiding accounts was a "violation" of Article 17 of the Constitution.

The commission issued show cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

According to the judgment, PTI concealed thirteen accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP also said that former prime minister Imran Khan had submitted misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case.

The case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar and was pending since November 14, 2014. Babar had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party's funding from Pakistan and abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Election Commission Of Pakistan United States Jatoi November From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes ..

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes missing

21 minutes ago
 PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces v ..

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces verdict

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.