PTI Received 'prohibited Funding': ECP Announces Verdict

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2022 | 11:15 AM

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan rules that the PTI has received funds from 34 foreigners including from the United States.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2022) Election Commission of Pakistan has unanimously declared that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received funding from prohibited sources.

A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the judgment, the PTI received funds from 34 foreigners including from the United States. The Party concealed thirteen accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to the PTI.

