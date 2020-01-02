PTI rectifying mistakes of previous governments: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the PTI government was rectifying the mistakes of previous governments

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations belonging to different districts who called on him at his office and apprised him about their problems.

The Chief Minister also issued directions for the solution of their complaints.

He said the country was deviated from its destination due to misleading policies of past rulers and resources were wasted on exhibitory projects.

The past rulers totally ignored the basic problems of the people, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said the PTI government had focused on the solution of citizen's problems, adding that there was no room for the corrupt in Punjab. He said the PTI government had lodged a vigorous struggle against corruption, he said and added that development schemes of backward areas were being monitored by him.

The government had set a new example by introducing reforms in a short period as it believed in performance, the Chief Minister concluded.