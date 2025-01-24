Open Menu

PTI Refuses To Attend Negotiation Committee Meeting Called By NA Speaker

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2025 | 01:11 PM

Gohar Khan asks govt to form judicial commission if it really wants to resume negotiations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has summoned a meeting of the negotiation committee, but PTI has declined to participate.

The meeting is scheduled for January 28 at 11:45am.

The government negotiation committee spokesperson Irfan Siddiqui stated that PTI was invited to attend the meeting and had not yet officially declined participation.

He further added that PTI has not provided a written response confirming that they are ending the negotiations.

Barrister Gohar said that the PTI would not participate in any further negotiation meetings and would not attend the session scheduled for January 28.

He further criticized the government, saying, “Today, the government passed eight laws within 11 minutes. All these laws had objections from the President, but none of his concerns were discussed.”

It may be mentioned here that PTI founder Imran Khan had earlier announced the termination of talks with the government over its failure to form a judicial commission on the May 9 events.

However, Barrister Gohar had hinted at the possibility of resuming negotiations, conditional upon the formation of the commission first.

