PTI Regime To Bring Progress And Prosperity In State: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Monday said that the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf would start a new era of progress and development to bring socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of Azad Kashmir

Addressing his parliamentary party meeting at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis , he said the supremacy of the law would be the top priority of his government and the state resources would be utilized for welfare and development of the people to make the state prosperous.

He said equal treatment would be made with the members of the assembly and the parliamentary party would be taken on board.

He urged the members to play their active role for the development of the state to bring real changes and turn Azad Kashmir into a model welfare state.

The prime minister said steps would be taken to restore the merit and eradicate unemployment.

He made it clear that corrupt elements would be brought to justice and a strict accountability process would be started in Azad Kashmir.

The Parliamentary Party expressed full confidence over the leadership of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and expressed their all out support to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan .

They also presented their proposals to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for establishing good governance in the state.

Meanwhile addressing a large number of people coming from all over Azad Kashmir the Sardar Abdul Qayyum assured that the problems of the people would be resolved at their door steps and a new government would come up to expectations of the people.

He said PTI workers were the real strength of the party and assured that their rights would be fully protected.

