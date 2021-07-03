UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Regime To Complete Its Democratic Tenure: Kanwal Shauzab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:34 PM

PTI regime to complete its democratic tenure: Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Saturday said that incumbent government will complete its democratic tenure and there is no concept in the party manifesto to provide National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Saturday said that incumbent government will complete its democratic tenure and there is no concept in the party manifesto to provide National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt elements.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that opposition was not serious about the legislation for the interests of people in the Parliament but they had their own agenda.

To a question, she said that Maryum Nawaz camp was very active to create hurdles during the speech of the opposition leader in the Parliament.

She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had tried to highjack the Senate Election but PPP had played tricks with PML-N in the election.

Opposition was not interested to attend the budget sessions in the parliament, she said.

"All allied parties of PTI and the government are on the same page as the critical time has gone", she added.

She said that during the budget's cut motion only few members of opposition were present in the Parliament.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Budget National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Same All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

WGES in Dubai supports UAE&#039;s effort to find s ..

6 minutes ago

Excise Police seize 10,000 grams Charas, 600 gram ..

2 minutes ago

World in dangerous period, warns WHO, as coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Federal police’s employees included in Naya Paki ..

17 minutes ago

Politics is all about serving people: Buzdar

2 minutes ago

Dozens of Assange Supporters Gather Near UK Parlia ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.