PTI regime to complete its democratic tenure: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Saturday said that incumbent government will complete its democratic tenure and there is no concept in the party manifesto to provide National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt elements.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that opposition was not serious about the legislation for the interests of people in the Parliament but they had their own agenda.

To a question, she said that Maryum Nawaz camp was very active to create hurdles during the speech of the opposition leader in the Parliament.

She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had tried to highjack the Senate Election but PPP had played tricks with PML-N in the election.

Opposition was not interested to attend the budget sessions in the parliament, she said.

"All allied parties of PTI and the government are on the same page as the critical time has gone", she added.

She said that during the budget's cut motion only few members of opposition were present in the Parliament.