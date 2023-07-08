PTI regime used NAB for personal benefits: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Friday said that last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for personal benefits.

Amendment in NAB laws was imperative but PTI could not pay attention to bring improvement for this institution, he said while talking to a private television channel.

To a question about the amendment in NAB laws, he said, we will see the bill regarding NAB in the assembly. About the next elections, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), will hold the elections in a transparent manner.