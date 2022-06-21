PTI registered false cases against political opponents: Farooq H. Naek

Former Senate Chairman belonging to PPPP Senator Farooq Hamid Naek on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) registered false cases against all political opponents during its government's tenure in last four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Former Senate Chairman belonging to PPPP Senator Farooq Hamid Naek on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) registered false cases against all political opponents during its government's tenure in last four years.

Responding to adjournment motion in the Senate, he said that despite appointing judges and prosecutors of their choices, they (PTI government) could not prove even a single case against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others because they were only politically motivated cases.

Senator Naek said the changes in National Accountability Bureaus (NAB) Ordinance were brought in order to bring reforms and control the misuse of authority. He questioned the opposition to prove any section in the bill that the cases against above accused would be stood withdrawal after its passage.

The Opposition is naming this bill as National Reconciliation Ordinance-II, he said and clarified that none of the above accused would be beneficiary of it.

He said it was totally a wrong concept and was an attempt to fool and deceive the public. He said the former PTI government had ruined the national economy and administration.

He said that PTI only propagated against its opponents by using non-parliamentary and indecent language. He said this was not the proper way to bring reforms in the society.

He urged the opposition benches to come on one platform to bring the country on the road to progress and prosperity as criticism only for political gains would not bring any change in the society.

He asked the opposition lawmakers to stop the use of religious and patriotism cards for political point scoring.

He said that former president Pervaiz Musharaf introduced the NAB law in 1999 after bypassing the Parliament. He said that after introduction of the laws in 1999, the PPP leaderships and its workers faced the hardships.

He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari was sent to jail for eight years on fake and fabricated cases and appeared before the courts in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Attock Fort.

He said that fabricated cases were also registered against Benazir Bhutto Shaheed under this NAB ordinance due to which Benazir Bhutto left the country, adding that she was convicted in a fake case which later was set aside by the Supreme Court.

Senator Naek said that Asif Ali Zardari faced cases in Attock Fort for two years and later he got bail in all fake cases.

He said that nobody was given even a single penny advantage in the NRO and all the cases were reopened. He said that hearings of all the cases were started against the PPP leaderships and in which Asif Ali Zardari was acquitted.

He said that this was judgment of Supreme Court that section 14 was wrong, adding that the judgment said that "prosecution has to prove the case". He said that now the government had abolished the power of NAB to arrest any person on the basis of just allegations.

Earlier, Opposition lawmaker moved an adjournment motion to speak on the amendments in NAB laws. Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem claimed that the amendments in NAB laws were NRO number two.