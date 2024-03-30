PTI Rejects Formation Of Inquiry Commission To Address IHC Judges’ Concerns
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2024 | 10:03 PM
Barrister Gohar Khan says that the commission that look into the Memogate scandal and 2013 general elections rigging should be formed to investigate allegations of the IHC judges regarding interference in the judicial matters.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday called for the establishment of an inquiry commission to investigate the concerns raised by Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, similar to previous commissions that looked into the Memogate scandal and allegations of rigging in the 2013 elections.
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the PTI leader, voiced the party's rejection of the commission to be led by a retired judge. He demanded that the serving judges should be part of the commission. He argued that former judges wield authority comparable to that of civil judges.
Earlier in the day, the Federal government formed an inquiry commission, with former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani appointed to head the investigation into the allegations of intelligence agencies' interference in the judiciary as raised by six IHC judges.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif disclosed this decision during the federal cabinet session. The six IHC judges had written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on March 26, urging it to convene a judicial convention to address the issue of intelligence agencies' purported meddling in judicial functions.
The judges who wrote the letters include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Baqir Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Salman Rafat Imtiaz.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa responded to the IHC's allegations by emphasizing that any interference by the executive branch in judicial affairs would not be tolerated.
He reiterated that the independence of the judiciary must remain uncompromised to uphold the rule of law and democracy.
Recent Stories
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours
RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership
Football: English Premier League results
Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan
IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health welfare of children suffering ..
Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan
PTV's special live "Ramazan Pakistan" transmission gains popularity among viewer ..
All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise department launches special call centre2 minutes ago
-
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed2 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP21 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate21 minutes ago
-
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership21 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health welfare of children suffering from cerebral palsy39 minutes ago
-
3,000 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali (AS)40 minutes ago
-
PTV's special live "Ramazan Pakistan" transmission gains popularity among viewers40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect in injured condition2 hours ago
-
Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town2 hours ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings2 hours ago