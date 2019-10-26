UrduPoint.com
PTI Rejects "resignation" Demand: Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf spokesperson Jamshed Iqbal Cheema while rejecting the Opposition's demand of Prime Minister's resignation, on Saturday said the containers placed on the road were not to halt the participants of the protest but to save them from any untoward incident, protesters could hold the show at parade chowk.

Talking to a private news channel, he rejected the demand regarding resignation of the Prime Minister and said that the incumbent government was near to achieve its economic targets and had been successful in boosting the businesses in Pakistan.

Police contingent and containers were to stop the miscreants from creating conflict and to protect the participants as well, he added.

The Opposition wanted to lock down the capital for their personal gains which were definitely not in the favor of the country, he stated.

