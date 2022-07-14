(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2022) PTI rejected the Supreme Court’s judgment in a suo motu case over former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against ex-prime minister Imran Khan, terming it full of errors.

Addressing a press conference on the apex court's detailed verdict, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that thistory of Supreme Court decisions in Pakistan had not been that bright.

The top court, in a detailed judgment, noted that it was not satisfied as insufficient evidence had been presented to support PTI's claim of foreign interference.

Chaudhry claimed that the PTI had urged the apex court to investigate the matter and submitted documents related to the “cipher” to the court, but the SC turned down the request and asked the party to not “speak on the cipher in detail”.

Fawad said the SC judgment stated that there wasn’t enough material to back the foreign conspiracy theory as “the court did not even bother to look at the evidence”.

In the detailed judgment, the court noted that no inquiry was ordered into the matter to ascertain the nature or extent of involvement of any person in Pakistan to seek or receive the support of a foreign state to move the no-confidence motion.

"The reservation on the part of the NSC to recommend stronger measures against the alleged foreign conspiracy probably reflects the inadequacy of the material to take more assertive action. This perhaps also explains the lacklustre response by the PCS and the members of the treasury in their respective meeting and sitting of 31.03.2022."

The PTI leader also claimed that people are aware of why the SC “did not want to investigate the cipher” as once the probe of the alleged conspiracy begins, then a conversation — that “they want to avoid” — will take place.

The PTI and party chairman Imran Khan had repeatedly said a United States-backed conspiracy that led to their government’s ouster on April 11 — and eventually led to the formation of the coalition government.

Chaudhry said that the justices should have “read the cipher” before penning the judgment, pointing out that once the PTI came back into power, it would quash the order through Parliament.

“Right now, the assembly is occupied, but once the PTI forms government with ⅔ majority, we will quash this judgment through the National Assembly,” said Fawad Chaudhary.

He also commented on Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel’s additional note, saying that “if we begin to pursue cases under article 6, we will find there are more people to hang than there are nooses”.

Justice Miankhel observed that President Arif Alvi, then PM Khan, then NA speaker Asad Qaiser, ex-deputy speaker, and former law minister Chaudhry had violated their authority.

He has suggested, “Whether these acts attract Article 6 of the Constitution (high treason) is also left open to be determined by the parliamentarians to ponder whether they should leave open the doors to such unconstitutional acts or take suitable measures to stop such a mess in future,”.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the establishment developed a taste for making political decisions in the country.

"This can no longer occur, that judges and generals make decisions behind closed doors,” he added.