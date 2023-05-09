PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imran Khan asks the people to take out to the streets if they want real freedom in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a pre-recorded video on Tuesday of its Chairman Imran Khan, following his arrest by Pakistan Rangers personnel at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises. In the video, Khan said that he would be behind bars in a fake case as soon as his words reached the public. He expressed disappointment over the lack of fundamental rights in Pakistan and stated that this might be his only opportunity to communicate with the people.

Khan stated that he had never violated the Constitution and wanted to do politics under the law. He claimed that his arrest was an attempt to pressurize him to accept the current corrupt and imported government. Khan further alleged that the government was attempting to prevent him from running the movement for real freedom.

The PTI chief called on the people to come out onto the streets for true freedom, stating that it was the right time to raise their voices. He emphasized that freedom did not come easily and encouraged people to join his cause.

The arrest of Imran Khan by the Pakistan Rangers came as a shock to many, as he was taken into custody from the courtyard of the Islamabad judicial complex. Rangers personnel surrounded his vehicle as he arrived at the complex and subsequently arrested him.

He was on his way to undergo biometric verification before appearing before the Islamabad High Court when he was taken into custody.

Sources revealed that the Pakistan Rangers had arrest warrants for Khan in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, which was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau. The latest footage of the arrest showed that Khan's lawyer was badly injured during the incident.

Following Khan's arrest, the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the situation and summoned the IGP Islamabad and other officials within the next 15 minutes. The IHC also sought an explanation from the government authorities as to why the PTI chief was arrested.

The arrest of Imran Khan has generated significant concern and sparked protests across the country. His pre-recorded video message has only added to the political turmoil in the nation, as the PTI and other opposition parties continue to criticize the government for its handling of the situation. It remains to be seen what further developments will arise from this incident, but it is clear that the political climate in Pakistan has become increasingly volatile.