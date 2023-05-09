UrduPoint.com

PTI Releases Imran Khan’s Pre-recorded Message For The Nation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 03:51 PM

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

Imran Khan asks the people to take out to the streets if they want real freedom in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a pre-recorded video on Tuesday of its Chairman Imran Khan, following his arrest by Pakistan Rangers personnel at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises. In the video, Khan said that he would be behind bars in a fake case as soon as his words reached the public. He expressed disappointment over the lack of fundamental rights in Pakistan and stated that this might be his only opportunity to communicate with the people.

Khan stated that he had never violated the Constitution and wanted to do politics under the law. He claimed that his arrest was an attempt to pressurize him to accept the current corrupt and imported government. Khan further alleged that the government was attempting to prevent him from running the movement for real freedom.

The PTI chief called on the people to come out onto the streets for true freedom, stating that it was the right time to raise their voices. He emphasized that freedom did not come easily and encouraged people to join his cause.

The arrest of Imran Khan by the Pakistan Rangers came as a shock to many, as he was taken into custody from the courtyard of the Islamabad judicial complex. Rangers personnel surrounded his vehicle as he arrived at the complex and subsequently arrested him.

He was on his way to undergo biometric verification before appearing before the Islamabad High Court when he was taken into custody.

Sources revealed that the Pakistan Rangers had arrest warrants for Khan in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, which was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau. The latest footage of the arrest showed that Khan's lawyer was badly injured during the incident.

Following Khan's arrest, the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the situation and summoned the IGP Islamabad and other officials within the next 15 minutes. The IHC also sought an explanation from the government authorities as to why the PTI chief was arrested.

The arrest of Imran Khan has generated significant concern and sparked protests across the country. His pre-recorded video message has only added to the political turmoil in the nation, as the PTI and other opposition parties continue to criticize the government for its handling of the situation. It remains to be seen what further developments will arise from this incident, but it is clear that the political climate in Pakistan has become increasingly volatile.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers National Accountability Bureau Vehicle Islamabad High Court From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

4 minutes ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

43 minutes ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

47 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

1 hour ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.