PTI remains most popular democratic party, Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was remained a popular democratic party among the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI-led government was not afraid of opposition tactics, adding that there was no allegation of rigging against PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said PTI would take another chance to change our strategy and eliminate our shortcomings, adding, PM Imran Khan had fulfilled the promised to make the local government system powerful and empowered.

Zartaj said PTI was truly a public and democratic political party that had always promoted democratic values in the country, however, on the other side the opposition had always used democracy to hide their corruption and deceive masses.