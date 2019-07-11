PTI reorganization in full swing: Omar Sarfaraz Cheema

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Thursday said that reorganization process of PTI was in full swing as party constitution had already been approved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Thursday said that reorganization process of PTI was in full swing as party constitution had already been approved.

Talking to media here, he said those criticizing PTI government should look into their own past performance, adding that it would take sometime to take the country out of current economic crisis.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that initially PTI had faced number of issues and people were saying that PTI will never come into power.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal agenda for establishing the political party but to bring the real change into the country's system.

The secretary said that PTI government had faced many challenges after coming into power as last governments of PPP and PML-N badly damaged national economy and institutions besides burden of foreign loans.

Cheema said it was a difficult decision for the PTI government to approach IMF, however it was taken due to foreign loans by previous governments, adding that it was difficult decision.

He said that PML-N was facing internal division as party core committee saying that Maryam Safdar was not elected as vice president. He said both the parties including PPP and PML-N had no political future.