PTI representatives deliver on promises, inaugurated Changla Gali to Chinmari Tajwal road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have Friday has vowed not to disappoint the people of their constituency, translating electoral promises into tangible development projects.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have Friday has vowed not to disappoint the people of their constituency, translating electoral promises into tangible development projects.

In response to the public’s overwhelming support for Ali Asghar Khan, Member of National Assembly (NA-16), and Sardar Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi, Member of Provincial Assembly (PK-43), key infrastructure developments are underway.

Sardar Sajid Ali Khan Abbasi, former Member of the District Council Abbottabad, officially inaugurated the Changla Gali to Chinmari Tajwal Ziarat Masoom Road under the directives of Ali Asghar Khan and Sardar Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi.

This vital road, which had remained in ruins for 12 years, now provides easy access to Galiyat for residents of Sir Gharbi, Tajwal Nara, and Union Council Nagri Totial in Tehsil Lora and Tehsil Havelian.

PTI representatives reaffirmed their commitment to improving infrastructure and addressing longstanding public issues. The inauguration of this road is a step toward fulfilling their election promises and ensuring better connectivity and convenience for the residents of the area.