PTI Represents Public As Only Political Party: Furqanullah Kundi

Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:24 PM

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party of the country that has deep roots among the masses and truly represented the public,said the Vice President PTI Southern districts Furqanullah Khan Kundi here on Friday

Talking to newly elected senior vice president of Insaf Welfare Wing (IWW) district Orakzai Haq Nawaz Khan, he said that PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide all the basic facilities to people at their doorstep.

He deplored that unfortunately past governments intentionally kept the tribal districts deprived and backward, however,Prime Minister Imran Khan under a broad vision has initiated development projects in the merged districts to address the sense of deprivation among tribal people.

Furqan said that Southern districts would soon be a stronghold of PTI on the basis of its performance and service delivery.

Later,he felicitated the Vice President of IWW Haq Nawaz on his election as VP and hoped that he would work for the welfare of the masses in his area.

