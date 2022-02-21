UrduPoint.com

PTI Requests ECP To Hear Petition Filed Against Former PM Gilani: Maleeka Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bukhari on Monday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been requested to immediately hear the petition filed against former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani last year over his election on the Senate seat.

Talking to the media persons along with Kanwal Shozub and Alia Hamza Malik, she said the election of Yousaf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat was a question mark on the democratic system.

She said that PTI had no personal enmity against Yousaf Raza Gilani and his son but the aim was to bring the influential people under the domain of law.

She said that Imran Khan fought for the rule of law for 23 years. Legislation was also being passed and the issuance of ordinance was the government's prerogative, she added.

She said that journalists were respected but no one could be allowed to degrade anyone.

"Our lawyers will argue on the Election Act before the Election Commission," she said.

She said that it was part of PTI's manifesto that it would fight till the system of corruption was abolished.

Kanwal Shauzab said the PPP leaders should not use delaying tactics in this case. She said there was a video showing the son of Yousaf Raza Gilani buying votes ahead of Senate elections.

She said that the government was introducing a system of electronic voting machines to prevent such fraud.

PTI leader Aliya Hamza said her party firmly believes in free, fair and transparent elections. She said this case would be taken to logical conclusion.

She said that the government wanted to clear that it will fight till the last for the supremacy of the vote and the sanctity of the Parliament.

