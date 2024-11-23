PTI Resolves To Reach Islamabad At All Costs For Nov 24 Protest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2024 | 06:06 PM
Interior Minister Naqvi contacts Gohar Khan, conveys him that permission for protest cannot be granted due to visiting dignitaries in Islamabad
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has decided to proceed to Islamabad despite all obstacles for November 24 protest.
A meeting of PTI's senior leadership was held at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar, chaired by Chairman Barrister Gauhar.
Key participants included Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, former President Arif Alvi, Shibli Faraz, Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, and other senior leaders.
The meeting reviewed preparations for November 24 protest and finalized plans for the Islamabad march. Discussions also covered alternate routes for convoys due to motorway closures, with a focus on using GT Road as a Primary alternative.
The leadership deliberated on removing roadblocks to reopen the motorway and considered various route options for convoys from Hazara and Malakand regions.
Plans for transporting heavy machinery to Attock and Swabi were also discussed.
Meanwhile, the federal government took a firm stance against the march. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted PTI Chairman Barrister Gauhar to inform him that permission for any sit-in or rally would not be granted.
Naqvi conveyed the government’s adherence to Islamabad High Court orders and discussed the prevailing situation with the PTI leadership.
He clarified that the government was bound by the court’s directives and could not allow any procession, sit-in or rally in the capital.
