PTI respects judiciary: Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Riaz Fatyana

Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Riaz Fatyana said on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) leaders were loyal and honest to the country and striving hard to pull out the nation from financial crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Riaz Fatyana said on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) leaders were loyal and honest to the country and striving hard to pull out the nation from financial crises.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) left no option to defame the government and deceived the nation, though their wrongdoings were not hidden from people.

"Opposition should have a working relationship with the government to decrease the hardships of masses", he mentioned.

"PTI government respect courts and justice is the right of every individual," he replied to a question.

