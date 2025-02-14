Open Menu

PTI Responsible For Creating Deadlock: Barrister Aqeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

was responsible for creating deadlock in the dialogue process. PTI rejected the talks in the last meeting without listening the government point of view on charter of demand, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The members of PTI had provided the charter of demand and they were seeking release of their workers from jail, he said. In reply to a question about resuming dialogue with Opposition, he said, dialogue could be initiated again with PTI for resolving political issues but PTI should adopt democratic attitude to move forward.

To a question about letters written by PTI founder to a head of national institution, he said PTI founder should work for national interest.

