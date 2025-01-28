PTI responsible for creating deadlock in talks process: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is responsible for creating deadlock in talks process.

PTI could not show seriousness for holding dialogue with the government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Dialogue was the option for PTI members to resolve political issues in a proper manner, he said.

Commenting on PECA, he said there was a need to bring law for controlling fake news issues in the country.